After a couple of days already on the market, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has received its first post-launch update. Thus, it has been revealed that Cherrim, one of the most elusive pocket monsters in this title, can finally be caught more easily.

Prior to this patch, players were complaining that finding and catching a Cherrim was extremely difficult. Due to a glitch, if this pokémon changed its form with a specific weather, the chances of capture dropped to zero. Fortunately, this has changed with the 1.0.2 update..

Alongside this, the new patch also fixes an issue where while the console was offline, the screen could freeze after trying to pick up a lost wallet by throwing a ball containing a Pokémon. Also fixed an issue where a certain event would not occur during a particular missionwhich prevented the scenario from developing as planned.

Alongside this, fixed an issue where players could get certain pokémon twice instead of just once as intended. By last, Relevant Pokemon will appear for players who were unable to catch them due to this issue.

Cherrim’s side quest is one of the most annoying in the entire game, and it’s good to see its difficulty has been reduced. Outside of that, it would be interesting to see a DLC or new content for this title in today’s Direct, although I don’t see a great possibility for this either.

Via: IGN