British boxer Josh Taylor has become the new undisputed world boxing welterweight champion. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

On the night of Sunday, May 23, the athlete defeated the American Jose Carlos Ramirez. The fight, which took place in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA), lasted all 12 rounds. The judges unanimously gave the victory to the Briton.

Taylor owned the WBA Super, IBF and The Ring magazine championship belts before the fight. The victory allowed him to take away the WBC and WBO world titles from the American.

For Taylor, the victory was 18th in 18 bouts in the professional ring. Ramirez suffered the first defeat in his career, he has 26 wins.