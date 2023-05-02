REO: fertilizer waste in Russia will be used for the construction of roads

For the construction of roads in Russia, they decided to use phosphogypsum, which is formed during the production of mineral fertilizers – usually a significant part of this waste becomes just garbage. The agreement on the development of the circular economy was signed by the Russian Environmental Operator (REO) and the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers (RAPU), report “News”.

According to the head of the REO Denis Butsaev, building materials can be produced from phosphogypsum, as well as an innovative roadbed that will be resistant to difficult climatic conditions.

“In 2021, more than 12 million tons of phosphogypsum were formed in the country, of which 3.2 million were disposed of,” the specialist noted.

Earlier, roads in Russia were proposed to be made quieter with the help of old car tires. According to the REO, a similar coating with crumb rubber is called Quiet pavement and is used abroad. The presence of recycled materials in asphalt can reduce noise by 4-6 decibels, experts explained.