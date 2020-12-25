Among the innovations of fraudsters in the use of social engineering were calls allegedly from law enforcement agencies, Alexei Drozd, head of the information security department of SerchInform, told Izvestia, citing data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Norilsk. The “bank security officer” tells the subscriber that he works closely with the police and warns about a call from the authorities in the near future. The call does indeed occur, but from a spoofed number (it is identified as real). Allegedly, the police are acting according to the old scheme: they request card data, CVV and codes from SMS.

Among the new methods of fraudsters is the use of deepfake technologies, an example is given in “SearchInform”. A few years ago, plausible real-time voice forgery could be called science fiction, but now it is a workable technology, experts said. It becomes cheaper, and its widespread use is a matter of time. There is already the first case of fraud when a businessman was called by his alleged colleague and asked to pay the bill.

Probably next year, cybercriminals will also use schemes with stores allegedly selling the COVID-19 vaccine, or with services for recording paid vaccinations, predicted Ekaterina Kilyusheva, head of the research group of the information security analytics department at Positive Technologies.

The peak of calls allegedly from banks has not yet been passed, Alexei Drozd believes. Clients of financial institutions continue to be the main interest for fraudsters, and there are enough victims who can buy into their tricks. Cyberaferists also pretend to be well-known delivery services, noted the technical director of ESET, Juraj Malko. They send fake links to victims, ostensibly to track shipments.

By voice and likeness: a new type of fraud has appeared in Russia