Izvestia: a new type of reconnaissance and assault brigades will be formed in the Russian Armed Forces

A new type of brigade will appear in the Russian Armed Forces—reconnaissance and assault brigades. About it report Izvestia citing a source in the military department.

Units will be formed to storm fortifications and conduct reconnaissance in the immediate rear of the enemy. They will be part of combined arms armies and newly formed army corps.

Separate reconnaissance and assault brigades have already begun to be staffed, taking into account the experience of a special military operation (SVO), which showed the need for the emergence of special formations for assault operations.

The units will receive their own tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, and drones. The fighters will be trained to operate in confined spaces, such as trenches and buildings, and in terms of their skills they will be equivalent to special forces.

