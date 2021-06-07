In the situation with a Russian citizen who was accidentally shot dead by a traffic police officer, a new twist appeared – the friends of the deceased were involved in the robbery. This is reported by REN TV.

Ilkin Ismailov and Ruslan Kurbanov, arrested for attacking a policeman, have become defendants in a new criminal case. They were identified by the man they robbed in the fall of 2020.

The crime was committed in Novosibirsk. Young people parked their Lexus on the lawn, for which they were reprimanded by a local resident. Ismailov and Kurbanov attacked him, beat him and took away his money and phone. The victim contacted the police, provided a video with the attackers’ car showing the license plate number of the car. However, law enforcement officers did not find the culprit.

After the address of the robbed man, who identified his offenders in the TV news, the Investigative Committee of Russia took the case materials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Ismailov and Kurbanov, in addition to attacking a policeman, are now also charged with hooliganism and robbery.

On June 5, a court in Novosibirsk arrested Ismailov and Kurbanov. According to the investigation, on May 28, on the Siberia highway, two traffic police officers began to chase a Toyota car with tinted windows. The driver of the car refused to stop at the request of the police. Near Moshkovo, a car was detained; there were three men in it. The traffic police inspector took one of them to the official car to establish his identity. At that moment, a 19-year-old man, an acquaintance of the detainee, began to interfere with the policeman. As a result of the shot, he received a bullet wound to the head. He died on May 30. The policeman was arrested, but after the intervention of the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, he was released and a case was opened against the attackers.