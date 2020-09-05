The state corporation Roskosmos will launch the First Space TV channel in the coming months. This was reported by TASS source in the media.

The interlocutor of the agency explained that the channel will be created jointly with “one of the leading Russian satellite broadcasters.” At a later stage of development, it can become round the clock.

The theme of the “First Space” will be devoted to both the activities of the state corporation and its member enterprises, and space in general. Viewers will be shown exclusive materials about extraterrestrial space, scientific experiments, special reports and documentaries.