A new tug joins efforts to float the “Suez Canal ship”

BSM, which handles the technical management of the giant stranded container vessel in the Suez Canal (Evergiven), said in a statement that a newly arrived specialized tug will join efforts to float the vessel on Sunday night.

“Further attempts to float the ship will continue this evening when the locomotive is in a safe position, along with 11 other locomotives already at the site,” the statement said.

He added that another truck would arrive from Cyprus by March 30th.

Meanwhile, rescue teams in the canal are continuing their dredging and towing efforts today to float the Evergreen that blocks the congested waterway, but two sources said the efforts were complicated by a rocky mass below the bow of the ship.

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement that the dredges have so far raised about 27 thousand cubic meters of sand to a depth of 18 meters, and that the dredging and tensioning work with locomotives will continue around the clock, according to the conditions of the tides and the direction of the winds.