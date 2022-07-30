After several decades during which anti-aging treatments for this skin disease that young people suffer from, the substance “clascuterone” has become the first actual progress in treating the acne that appears on young people, especially in the face area.
The promising treatment began to be used in the United States several months ago.
“The most promising treatment for claskosterone is that it counteracts the hormones that cause acne in a new way,” says John Barbieri, an American dermatologist.
Since the end of 2021, American doctors have been able to prescribe a new ointment that treats acne, which constitutes a skin disease that people rarely escape from during their lives.
Acne, which is the appearance of pimples on the skin and oily skin, affects about three out of every four adolescents. A large number of adults are also affected by this skin disease.
There is a scarcity of therapeutic developments to tackle this very common disease, although research on other details such as the role of diet in the emergence of acne has recently developed.
Prior to the discovery of “claskosterone”, anti-acne treatments had not recorded any progress for nearly 40 years.
The topical treatments fall into two main categories, the first being a treatment that kills acne-causing bacteria by taking antibiotics, and the second treatment working to reduce the buildup of dead skin cells that promote inflammation.
As for “claskosterone”, it makes skin cells less responsive to the hormones that secrete sebum exudate, a fatty substance that acne sufferers produce in excess quantities.
The new treatment has proven positive results, as a study on “clacosterone” was published in 2020 in the journal “Gamma Dermatology” and concluded that this drug is more effective than the alternative treatment that is given to patients automatically, and does not lead to severe side effects.
The results of this study were sufficient to make the US authorities allow the use of “Clacosterone”.
But this new treatment is neither magic nor a revolution against acne.
French doctor Emily Spidian, a dermatologist, says that the modern drug is “very interesting” because it gives new hope to patients who are reluctant to resort to other treatments, or can be added to these treatments to increase their effectiveness.
#treatment #disease #young #people #long #suffered
Leave a Reply