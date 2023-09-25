News aggregator SMI2 and the Institute “First Academy of Media” of the Russian University of Economics named after G.V. Plekhanov entered into an agreement on joint training of media specialists. Both students and employees who want to improve their skills in the context of current challenges for the development of Russian information policy can take it.

For students of the First Media Academy, top managers of SMI2 have prepared a series of master classes, which are already being held within the university. In addition, it is planned to launch workshops for graduate courses of the Academy and students of the Economic Lyceum of the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov. As part of the internship, young people will become full-fledged members of the media team2 and will be able to choose a direction that will help their self-realization and success in specialized studies and at work in the media industry.

“Today it is important for the country to be strong with its specialists and in the media, which are an important development institution. And today we are at the forefront of both media entrepreneurship and content generation. We will be happy to share our experience with students who see themselves in this profession,” said SMI2 CEO Yuri Belousov.

He emphasized that the news aggregator unites more than one and a half thousand domestic media, and the partnership with the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov will help raise a new competitive generation for the industry.

First Media Academy is growing rapidly. Since joining the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov, the number of contingents increased 6 times. The main thing for us is to adhere to the at first hand learning system – knowledge from media industry professionals. Cooperation with the media2 is an opportunity for students of the institute to gain practical experience on a powerful basis,” added Maria Stein, executive director of the First Academy of Media institute, for her part.