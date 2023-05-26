This year commercial cinema is very varied in terms of tastes, because in a short time we have had interesting films such as Super Mario Bros., Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and also fast and furious x However, another of the premieres that attract attention is Barbielive action adaptation where we have the popular margot robbie as protagonist.

To celebrate this, we are presented with a new trailer in which we can see more of the history of the film, which establishes that the star of the film has been banished from the land of Barbie. For this reason, now he has to adapt to human life with all that it entails, and at the same time learning the daily customs.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis:

After being kicked out of Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Remember that the movie Barbie the premiere July 20th in theaters.

Via: Warner Movies

editor’s note: This film at first sounded a bit ridiculous, but it is possible that it will be a success because of the nostalgia for the toy. We’ll see if it at least recovers its cost at the box office.