New Ara: History Untold Gamescom Trailer focuses on a simple but effective concept: putting the player on the throne, because within the campaign he will be the one to dominate an empire destined to last for centuries.
The video does not add any details to what we already know, namely that Ara: History Untold will be available from September 24th and PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to download it at no additional cost from day one.
As mentioned, in this strategic we will have the task of giving life to a kingdomlead an entire people and survive the historical eras in order to leave a mark. Each of our decisions will have repercussions on the course of events, determining their progression.
Inside of a living, breathing worldfull of things to do and see, we will have to pay attention to resources and diplomacy, wars and culture, planning our policies carefully and with long-term vision.
Ready to dominate?
Unveiled just over two years ago, Ara: History Untold represents Microsoft’s clear attempt to try your hand at a specific genreto Civilization, thus further enriching the Game Pass catalog.
The concurrent shift system adopted by the game adds unpredictability to the action, together with a non-linear technological tree: elements that will significantly characterize an experience that otherwise rests on well-established foundations.
Some time ago we dedicated a special to Ara: History Untold and the challenge it poses to the classic Civilization: have you read it?
