Dramatic fate for the former promise of Italian cycling and influencer Patrick Mentil: he lost his life at just 22 years old

A very serious road accident occurred yesterday near Pederobba, in the Treviso area. The victim was a well-known name in the world of Italian cycling. It is in fact the 22 year old Patrick Mentila former promising cyclist, who abandoned his professional career and dedicated himself to extreme sports and social networks.

Another very serious road accident unfortunately it caused a very young victim. The crash occurred yesterday on state road 348 in Gonio di Pederobba, in Treviso.

It would be a frontbetween the Audi A3 in which Patrick Mentil was traveling and a Land Rover in which other people were traveling.

For the 22 years old Unfortunately there was nothing to be done. The injured passengers of the other car were rushed to hospital.

Apparently the accident was caused by risky overtaking of one of the two cars.

Who was Patrick Mentil

As mentioned, Patrick's name was not completely unknown. Despite his young age, he had previously made himself known in the world of Italian sport and in particular in that of two wheels.

In 2021 he had even participated in the Tour of Italyin the category Under 23, with the Work Service Marchiol Vega shirt. A team which, ironically, had also belonged to Davide Rebellin.

At a certain point on his path to an important career in cycling, Mentil had made the decision to leave and to dedicate yourself to something elsewhile still remaining in sport.

He had in fact dedicated himself to extreme sportsbecoming also influencers telling his adventures and exploits on social networks.

He was originally from Feltre, in the province of Belluno, but practically grew up in Castelcuccoin the Treviso area.

Paolo Maresmayor of Castelcucco, obviously shocked like everyone else by the news of the young man's premature death, said:

I remember well when we rewarded him. His participation in the Giro d'Italia Dilettanti was a source of great pride for us, it honored the country with his presence. He was a really good guy.

