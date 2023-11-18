The military wing of Hamas stated that “Israeli forces committed a massacre at Al-Fakhoura School, located in northern Gaza.”

She explained, on her account on the instant communication application “Telegram,” that the Israeli army targeted the displaced people in Al-Fakhoura School.

Palestinian sources indicated that there were about 200 dead and wounded as a result of the bombing.

As mentioned Palestine TV: “The Israeli army commits a massacre at the UNRWA Al-Fakhoura School in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Video clips circulated on social sites showed dozens of bodies lying on the ground, some of them covered in blood.

The Israeli army has not yet commented on the incident.