A fire department official said that 12 people died today, Friday, in a hospital fire treating Covid-19 patients in India, at a time when the country is struggling to cope with the largest daily increase in Corona virus infections in the world since the start of the pandemic last year.

Health officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, said they were facing a crisis, as most hospitals were overwhelmed and running out of oxygen.

“12 people died in the fire, according to the information received so far,” a fire department official said about the fire that started in an intensive care unit at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in a suburb of Mumbai. The fire is the latest in a series of accidents involving health facilities crowded with people infected with Corona virus in India.

Twenty-two patients with COVID-19 died on Wednesday in a public hospital in Maharashtra state when the oxygen supply ran out due to a leak in the oxygen tank.

Supplies of medical oxygen and beds became scarce as major hospitals placed notices that they did not have places to accommodate patients.