A new tracking system will appear in the Moscow metro to monitor “loitering”, for these purposes 932 million rubles will be allocated from the city treasury. This was reported by the Kommersant edition on Thursday, February 25, with reference to the state procurement portal.

According to the newspaper, at 85 metro stations in Moscow, 316 multimedia screens with CCTV cameras will be installed. Cameras connected to special modules will be able to count people, recognize faces, record “crossing the line”, “fast movement”, as well as “loitering”.

All calculations, as follows from the document, will not take place in the data center, but directly in cameras with a four gigabyte hard drive. It is planned to broadcast advertisements and messages of the metro on the screens themselves.

Access to the system will be provided to employees of the metro and the Center for Traffic Management of Moscow (TsODD), employees of the Civil Defense and Emergency Situations Department.

Meanwhile, the Moscow metro said that video cameras on screens “are not designed to recognize faces and search for specific people.”