The Moroccan Interior Ministry stated in a statement that the number of deaths as a result of the earthquake reached 2,946 people, 2,944 of whom were buried, while the number of wounded reached 5,674 people.

The Ministry stated, in a statement, that the number of deaths reached 1,684 in Al Haouz Province, and 980 in Taroudant Province, while no new deaths were recorded in the remaining affected provinces.

The previous toll, which was issued on Tuesday afternoon, reported 2,901 deaths.

The Ministry confirmed that the public authorities are continuing their efforts to care for the injured, shelter those affected, deliver food and health aid to them, and secure traffic on roads damaged by the earthquake.

Hopes of finding survivors fade

This earthquake is the most massive in terms of death toll in the North African country since 1960 and the strongest in 60 years.

Hopes of finding survivors have faded, for reasons including the large number of traditional brick houses spread in the High Atlas region, because after they collapse, they turn into piles of dust, leaving no openings for air to penetrate.

The Moroccan authorities are using helicopters, drones, and large numbers of army personnel to carry out rescue and ambulance operations and provide basic supplies in stricken mountainous areas in the provinces of Al Haouz, Marrakesh, Chichaoua, Taroudant, and Ouarzazate.

Many survivors face difficult conditions in the temporary shelters they are sheltering in after spending a fourth night in the open.