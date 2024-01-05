Today, Friday, the Japanese authorities issued a new updated toll of the number of dead and missing as a result of the earthquake that struck the country at the beginning of the new year.

About 222 people are still missing in central Japan, where rescuers continue to search for survivors, four days after the strong earthquake that also killed at least 94 people and injured 460 others. Two elderly women were pulled alive from under the rubble yesterday, Thursday. But hopes of finding other survivors are fading after the expiry of the 72-hour deadline, which is considered crucial to saving lives after a natural disaster.

Winter weather conditions, with snow expected to fall at the site on Sunday, further complicate the search.

According to the new toll announced by the authorities of the Ishikawa region on Friday afternoon, where the Noto Peninsula, which was struck by the earthquake, is located, the disaster left 94 people dead and 222 people are still missing.

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake was felt as far away as Tokyo, 300 kilometers away, and shook the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, a narrow strip of land extending about 100 kilometers into the sea in Japan. Collapse of buildings and destruction of roads.

At least 460 people were injured by the quake and hundreds of aftershocks, according to Ishikawa authorities.

Tsunami waves also hit the coast, and the waves, more than a meter high, submerged sidewalks, houses, and coastal roads. Several hundred people, whose homes were destroyed, are still staying in shelters.