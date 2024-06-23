Russian news agencies, citing the Ministry of the Interior of the Russian Republic of Dagestan, reported that six police officers were killed and 12 wounded, on Sunday, in a series of attacks on a synagogue, an Orthodox church, and a police station in the region located in southern Russia.

News reports said that two of the attackers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

A previous toll reported that three people were killed in the attacks: two police officers and a priest.

The agencies also quoted the ministry as saying that the synagogue and church were set on fire.

Firearms clashes broke out at a police station in the city of Makhachkala, the largest city in Dagestan.

The Russian authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances and motives of the attacks.