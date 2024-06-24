Russian security authorities announced the killing of about 9 people, including 7 policemen, and the injury of more than 25 others as a result of an attack on two Orthodox churches, a synagogue, and a police station in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan, in the center of the country.

The Russian Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement that a priest from the Russian Orthodox Church and police officers were victims of an attack launched by unknown assailants on two Orthodox churches, in addition to a synagogue and a traffic police station in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan.

The statement added that an anti-terrorism state has been imposed in Dagestan and the shooters are being searched for and neutralized in Makhachkala and Derbent.