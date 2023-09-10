The Moroccan Interior Ministry stated in a statement: “The number of deaths caused by the earthquake reached 2,122 people, and the number of injured was 2,421.”

In detail, the Ministry mentioned the distribution of deaths according to Moroccan regions:

No new deaths were recorded in each of the prefectures and provinces: Ouarzazate, Azilal, Agadir Idaoutnan, Greater Casablanca, Youssoufia, and Tinerhir.

The previous toll announced by the authorities on Saturday night indicated 2,012 dead and 2,059 injured.

This means that the toll increased by 100 victims during the last hours, while the number of injured people increased by 400 people.

The toll is rising rapidly