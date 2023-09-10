The Moroccan Interior Ministry stated in a statement: “The number of deaths caused by the earthquake reached 2,122 people, and the number of injured was 2,421.”
In detail, the Ministry mentioned the distribution of deaths according to Moroccan regions:
No new deaths were recorded in each of the prefectures and provinces: Ouarzazate, Azilal, Agadir Idaoutnan, Greater Casablanca, Youssoufia, and Tinerhir.
The previous toll announced by the authorities on Saturday night indicated 2,012 dead and 2,059 injured.
This means that the toll increased by 100 victims during the last hours, while the number of injured people increased by 400 people.
The toll is rising rapidly
- The initial toll that followed the earthquake, moments after the earthquake, was that 5 people were killed.
- After that, a Moroccan official spoke of dozens of deaths.
- Early Saturday morning, the Moroccan Interior Ministry reported that 296 people were killed in the earthquake.
- Moroccan television announced later Saturday that 632 people had been killed in a new toll.
- The earthquake’s death toll rose to 820 shortly after midday.
- In the evening, state television announced that the death toll had reached 1,037.
- The Moroccan Interior Ministry reported, on Saturday evening, that the dead had exceeded 1,305, while the injured had reached 1,832.
