On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the video game series Mana, the first of which, FINAL FANTASY Adventure (Seiken Densetsu) was published in 1991 by SQUARE, the manufacturer Masaru Oyamada announced an important novelty that will give new life to the series.

During the live for the celebrations of the thirtieth anniversary of franchise, Oyamada he expressed himself as follows: “We wanted to announce it with a spectacular trailer but we are only at the beginning of the celebrations“. He then continued: “We are actually developing a new title but I ask you to be patient a little longer for the official announcement. We are still in the preliminary stages of development, so I ask you to be patient again. Development still requires a fair wait. We are developing on console, so I hope you will enjoy “.

This was the brief and at the same time “confusing” statement by Oyamada which suggests to fans of the series that there will be a while to wait before getting their hands on the new title SQUARE ENIX.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu