On June 22, the Spanish Government pardoned nine Catalan independence leaders convicted of the ‘procés’, the Catalan independence process in 2017. The beneficiaries of the measure were serving sentences of up to 13 years in prison. The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, said that it is a necessary measure to achieve reconciliation.

The Spanish Council of Ministers approved this June 22 the pardon of the nine Catalan leaders imprisoned for the process of secession of Catalonia in October 2017, a measure that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, described as “the best decision for Catalonia and for Spain”.

The pardons to the prisoners, some sentenced to up to 13 years in prison, are partial, so the pardons will continue to be disqualified from holding public office.

“We hope to open a new time for dialogue and build new bridges,” Sánchez said in a brief national television appearance, adding that this decision is intended to close the confrontation with Catalonia.

Although the pardon is rejected by a large part of the Spanish right and by some of the pro-independence activists themselves, the Government remarked that they are not being asked to change their ideas but to act under the law, alluding to the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia on 27 of October 2017, a process classified by Spain as illegal, as well as the referendum of October 1.

News in development …

With AP and EFE