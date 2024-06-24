Washington Post: AI data centers threaten the planet’s climate

The further spread of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is increasing energy consumption in the world. What could this trend mean for the climate on the planet? The Washington Post.

As the newspaper writes, the progressive consumption of electricity may worsen the dependence of world powers on fossil fuels. The process is already visible in the United States. Local technology giants, despite their promises to minimize the environmental impact of production, operate data centers, increasingly increasing electricity costs. For this purpose, they even began to revive coal plants – one of the largest sources of environmental pollution.

Earlier, the UN predicted that by the end of the decade, the countries participating in the Paris Treaty will only double their oil and gas production. According to the organization, global coal production will grow until 2030, and oil and gas production until 2050. It is impossible to prevent the rise in average global temperatures at this rate, experts stated.