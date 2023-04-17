Scientists from Northwestern University discovered a non-invasive way to isolate immune cells collected from tumors in the blood of cancer patientsopening up new possibilities for cancer treatment through adoptive cell therapy (ACT).

ACT has emerged as a promising immunotherapy tool for treat advanced melanomaand could be a treatment option for cancer patients who want to avoid radiation and aggressive chemotherapy drugs.

The discovery could lead to ACT treating harder-to-reach cancers, making it a more viable option for hospitals.

The paper’s author, Shana O. Kelley, Professor of Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and McCormick College of Engineering, and Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, he discovered that tumor-infecting cells can be isolated non-invasively from the blood, making them a safer option for the patient than removing a tumor.

Kelley and his team also found circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) in the blood of animals, and found that these lymphocytes were capable of killing tumor cells, just like the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) found in tumors. In addition, the scientists found cTRL in models of melanoma, colon, lung, and breast cancer, suggesting that ACT might be effective in a wide range of cancers.

Kelley’s lab used its technology platform to isolate and replicate the best tumor fighters. The platform is very fast and reduces the cost, so it could reach a significant number of patients. The scientists also found that each tumor expresses a unique signature to which the TILs bind.

Kelley has developed the technology at healthcare tech startup CTRL Therapeutics, which will apply to the US Food and Drug Administration to move the platform into clinical trials. Kelley also wondered if cTRLs could diagnose and treat cancer earlier, using these cells to identify cancer in the blood before patients develop symptoms.

Kelley’s discovery is important because it could lead to a new treatment option for cancer patients. Additionally, the ability to isolate immune cells collected from tumors non-invasively from the blood could make ACT more feasible for hospitals and patients.