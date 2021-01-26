23,000 years ago, in the cold of the last ice age, some humans found a place where the climate was slightly better: Siberia.

Although many people associate today’s region in Russia with prohibitive cold, climate data, as well as archaeological and DNA evidence, show that this was where horses, mammoths and other prey animals found enough food, which that attracted humans and other carnivores.

Cornered by worst conditionsHumans, some of them ancestors of Native Americans, were isolated for thousands of years. The same happened with wolves.

It was there and then that dogs were first domesticated, according to one new hypothesis from a group of archaeologists and ancient DNA experts specializing in the deep history of humans and canids.

They published their analysis Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Angela R. Perri, archaeologist at the Durham University who studies the domestication of dogs, said the new hypothesis emerged in informal discussions between the authors.

While gathering archaeological and DNA data on the settlement of the Americas and the origins of dogs, they came up with an idea that was hinted at in the data all the time, one that, she said, “I’m frankly ashamed I didn’t have before.” .

David Meltzer, another of the authors, an archaeologist from Dallas Southern Methodist University who specializes in the settlement of the Americas, recalled a session at Oxford in which he and other authors, including Perri, brainstormed about the complicated chain of reasoning based on DNA tests that has traced the population movements of ancient humans, and more recently dogs.

He told Greger Larson, an Oxford scientist who has orchestrated a series of studies on the domestication of dogs, including this one: “I’ve seen the dates of your dogs. And the data from my team look alike.” By the time the board was filled, he said, they had the foundations for the new job.

Ancient canine history is cloudy And, in the last decade alone, researchers have suggested Europe, Eurasia, East Asia and Africa as the earliest home to dogs, dating back to at least 15,000 years.

Some researchers place the origin much further back, but it is debated whether some of the first fossils are dogs or wolves.

A starting point for the new proposal is the date humans first arrived in America, probably around 15,000 years ago.

Another is that ancient DNA shows that dog and human populations they have similar histories of migration and divergence.

Perri said that among ancient American dogs, which disappeared leaving only traces of their genetics in a few modern breeds, “there are two main groups that shared a common ancestor about 23,000 years ago.”

On the human side there is a similar division.

The names are a bit difficult to follow, but a group called lancient Siberians from North it mixed with another group from which ancestral Native Americans split about 21,000 years ago.

The hypothesis suggests that, in addition to providing some genes, the ancient North Siberians also gave people dogs, some of whom eventually migrated to North America, taking the dogs with them.

As Meltzer said, “dogs are not going to the New World without people“.

But the various groups in Siberia appear to have been isolated from contact with the outside from about 30,000 years ago to 15,000 years ago.

So, according to Perri, if there is “this isolated population that had no interaction with anyone outside of Siberia after 30,000 years ago, who gave the dogs to the ancestors of the Native Americans?”

The data suggest that they were the ancient siberians from the north, who, having been isolated for thousands of years, must have been the people who first domesticated wolves, or with whom wolves were domesticated, feeding on the leftovers or discards of the hunt.

According to Meltzer, these Siberians lived in small groups of about 25 inhabitants in a vast and open landscape.

Ancient DNA tests show that they married outside of their small groups, so they had to search for each other. “They exchanged information, they exchanged partners and maybe they exchanged their wolf cubs,” he said.

Pontus Skoglund, an ancient DNA expert studying the origin of dogs at the Crick Institute in London and who was not involved in the research, said: “Siberia could very well be the origin of dogs. Absolutely.”

However, he said there was only one possibility. He said that job analysis relied heavily on the Mitochondrial DNA, it only traces the maternal line and is therefore incomplete.

“For me it is still an open question,” he said. “It could be many other corners of Eurasia as well.”

New information on ancient DNA recovered from Siberian dog fossils 18,000 or more years old could help prove or disprove the hypothesis, Perri said, and she and her colleagues are working on those studies now.

