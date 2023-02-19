The accident comes at a time when regulators in the United States are investigating Tesla cars equipped with automated driver assistance systems after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters outside of business hours.

The Contra Costa County Fire Department said on Twitter that a passenger in the Tesla was taken to hospital in critical condition. She added that four firefighters were discharged from hospital after assessing their condition and suffering minor injuries.

The department explained that the truck was parked in one of the traffic lanes to deal with a previous accident.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday that its investigation, launched in 2021, “into Tesla’s Autopilot and associated vehicle systems is open and active.”

The investigation includes examining whether Tesla cars ensure drivers are sufficiently vigilant.

The statement came after Tesla announced it would recall more than 362,000 vehicles in the United States for a full self-driving beta software update, after regulators raised concerns that the driver assistance system did not comply sufficiently with traffic safety laws and could cause accidents.