The “Abu Dhabi Airports” group said in a statement, “It is scheduled to start operations (Terminal A) operations next November.”

And she considered that the opening of the building constitutes “a distinguished achievement that contributes to strengthening the capabilities of the aviation system in the emirate, and its growing position as a preferred destination for travelers, in addition to consolidating its global center for trade and business.”

For his part, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, said that the new terminal will play a “pivotal role in the emirate’s growth by encouraging tourism and trade as a landmark for development and sophistication.”

In 2022, Abu Dhabi Airports announced that the total number of passengers reached about 15.9 million passengers through the airports it operates, which are Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Airport.

And last February, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi indicated new plans to attract more than 24 million visitors in 2023.