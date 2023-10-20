The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new technology that uses sound waves to treat liver tumors, according to the University of Michigan, where the technology was developed.

The university said, in a press release reported by webmd.com, that this technique, called histotripsy, could be a painless alternative to surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, which often have side effects.

“A human trial ongoing since 2021 has treated patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors by tissue fragmentation, demonstrating the ability of this technology to meet the primary efficacy and safety objectives of the test,” the statement said.

The statement said that this technology uses directed ultrasound waves to form microbubbles inside the tumor. “The forces generated by the formation and collapse of these bubbles cause the mass to disintegrate, killing the cancer cells and leaving the debris to be cleaned by the immune system,” he added.

The technique of fragmenting tissue is easier to control to ensure that it hits the tumor instead of healthy tissue, unlike radiation, which affects everything in its path.

HistoSonics, an American company based in Minneapolis, sells a tissue fragmentation platform to hospitals for treating the liver.

“Tissue fragmentation is an exciting new technology that, although it is in the early stages of clinical use, may provide a non-surgical treatment option for patients with “of liver cancer. We hope that it will be combined with systemic therapies to obtain a synergistic therapeutic effect.”

However, cancer patients should not expect to be immediately relieved of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The device has been approved for use only in liver cancer patients. Its limited availability and high price, about $12,500 per treatment, may prevent doctors from prescribing it to patients.