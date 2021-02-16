Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The promising summer project presented by a team of talented Emirati students trained at Lockheed Martin in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, has turned into a true engineering innovation that will positively impact the company’s aircraft industry for years to come.

The trainees recently obtained confirmation that Lockheed Martin in the United States began using their innovation, after they created and tested an algorithm based on artificial intelligence, within 1,200 working hours, to identify any manufacturing defects associated with the emergence of traces of green base paint on the airframes.

“We are proud that the work we did here in Abu Dhabi with the team of trained engineers,” said Hala Al-Zarqani, chief engineer at Lockheed Martin’s Center for Innovation and Security Solutions. It has been approved for application on aircraft production lines in the United States with the aim of improving the speed and accuracy of quality checks. Our work on this project began with supervisors from Lockheed Martin to train a group of talented Emirati trainees interested in starting a career in the aviation and defense sector. With the progress of work, we were able to digitize the manual inspection process for aircraft, which used to take a long time, and we presented a realistic solution that saves a great deal of time and costs. ”

Lockheed Martin trainees will display this new innovation for aircraft screening based on artificial intelligence techniques during the 15th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), in Abu Dhabi, from 21 to 25 February 2021. The company will also display its aircraft, helicopters, and its air and missile defense technologies during the exhibition. While adhering to strict health protocols related to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of visitors and exhibitors.

Athari Al Zaabi, a software security engineering student at Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, said: “The daily meetings with the training supervisors and learning from them during the period of work on developing the program, and the consultation sessions with the Emirati team at the Center for Innovation and Security Solutions, were among the best stations of our training program. Quality, as these meetings gave me a deeper understanding of what artificial intelligence is, and how to apply flexible software development skills to design and build projects based on artificial intelligence that are applicable on the ground.

Since 2017, Lockheed Martin’s Center for Innovation and Security Solutions has hosted competency-based training programs and has implemented a series of technology development programs for Emirati engineers and industry professionals. The program provides specialized training in artificial intelligence development, drones design, defense simulation exercises, business management skills, and IT systems management, allowing students to work on real-world projects that positively impact the aviation and defense sector.