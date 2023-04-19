For many decades, neurologists have hit a wall that seemed impenetrable. It’s called the blood-brain barrier, and it’s a complex network of blood vessels and immune cells that protects the most important organ in the body: the brain. This wall only opens to let in oxygen and a few other nutrients, but it is impregnable for most pathogens, something essential for survival. But this also has a downside: its effect means that practically all drugs designed to cure brain diseases, including cancer, fail to reach their destination.

This Wednesday, a study led by Spanish doctors shows how to open a crack in that brain wall and supply drugs that, in theory, could treat Parkinson’s and other neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Huntington’s disease. The work has shown that the blood-brain barrier can be opened for a few precious hours in order to deliver the desired drugs to the brain. To achieve this, the researchers have used a very new technology: low-intensity ultrasound.

This non-invasive treatment is carried out in a machine similar to an MRI. The patient uses a helmet that emits inaudible sound waves that manage to reach very specific areas of the brain, as the machine is guided by brain images in real time. Previously, some lipid bubbles have been administered which, upon contact with sound waves, are excited inside the blood vessels and open a crack in the blood-brain barrier of a few millimeters, but enough for the desired drug to slip through. .

Researchers have tested this technique on monkeys. They have found that they can open the brain barrier for about 24 hours and introduce deactivated adenoviruses, which are commonly used as vehicles to deliver a repair gene to the desired tissue—gene therapy—with no apparent side effects. In another part of the work, published in Science Advancesthe authors show that the same technology was also able to temporarily deactivate the blood barrier of three Parkinson’s patients, right in the exact part of their brain that they had previously chosen.

A non-invasive technique

“Our ultimate goal is to treat neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s early and non-invasively,” summarizes José Obeso, a neurologist at the Abarca Campal Integral Neuroscience Center in Madrid, linked to the HM private hospital network, and lead author of the study.

One in four people will suffer from a neurological or mental illness in their lifetime. But of the more than 7,000 known drugs, only 5% manage to reach the brain. The disease described by the British doctor James Parkinson in 1817 causes tremors, body rigidity and lack of control of movements. It is produced by the death of neurons in an internal area of ​​the brain called the substantia nigra. Although there are treatments for the symptoms, Parkinson’s — which affects seven million people worldwide and is the fastest growing neurological disease — has no cure.

Until now, the way to deliver experimental gene therapies to try to reverse the damage of Parkinson’s required injecting the treatment directly into the brain, which involved piercing the skull with needles to bypass the blood-brain barrier. The new ultrasound technique opens the possibility of performing the treatment without surgery or serious side effects.

The researchers have already begun a new round of tests with monkeys, this time taking the gene for neurturin, which produces a protein that protects neurons and their branches, into their brains. “If all goes well, we could start testing on patients in the summer of 2024,” Obeso ventures.

Ultrasound-based therapies have been revolutionary in the treatment of Parkinson’s tremors. A technique similar to the one used in this study, but with high-frequency ultrasound that basically kills very specific areas of the brain, reduces involuntary tremors associated with this disease by up to 80%. Treatment is performed while the patient is awake.

The million euro machine

The low-frequency technology used by Obeso’s team has been developed by the Israeli company Insightec and requires a machine that costs around one million euros. There are very few in the world, as they are still experimental. The company is funding clinical trials in which it has had initial success in opening the blood-brain barrier in patients with Alzheimer’s and glioblastoma, the deadliest brain cancer, conducted in Canada, Italy and South Korea. For his part, Obeso reasons that, in addition to Parkinson’s, another possible additional application would be to treat rare diseases in children, such as Gaucher disease, caused by a defective gene in the brain.

The neurologist acknowledges that there are still many questions to be answered, especially if the treatment manages to reach the affected area and reverse the course of the disease. This application would be effective in the early stages of Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, since once neuronal death has spread throughout the brain it seems impossible to reverse it. The challenge of being able to diagnose these ailments years or decades before the first symptoms appear lies ahead. And there is one more hurdle to overcome: around half the population could have antibodies against adenoviruses similar to those used in gene therapy, making it likely that their own body would reject it.

“That it has been successful in primates, which have brains much more similar to ours than mice, is very promising.” Meritxell Teixidó, president of Gate2Brain

chemistry Meritxell Teixidó, president of the Gate2Brain company that emerged from the Barcelona Biomedical Research Institute (IRB), who has not participated in this study, highlights its importance for the field. “This is very good news because it gives us one more tool to try to deliver drugs to the brain. The fact that it has been successful in primates, which have brains that are much more similar to ours than mice, is very promising,” highlights Teixidó, whose approach is to develop small proteins inspired by insect venom capable of crossing the brain wall and carrying to the brain drugs against neurological tumors in children. The third known way to reach the brain, specifically its lower area, is to enter the molecules through the nose until they reach the olfactory bulbs; “That is why some drugs are snorted”, illustrates Teixidó.

Álvaro Sánchez Ferro, coordinator of movement disorders of the Spanish Society of Neurology, acknowledges the interest of the new technique as it is non-invasive, although he warns that it is still in the initial stages of development. “Now we have to show that it has a clinical benefit in patients. It may take ten or 15 years, but it’s worth a try, ”he says.

Diego Santos, a neurologist at the Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de A Coruña, believes that these results are “of maximum interest”. “Being able to penetrate the central nervous system may one day allow more of the drug to be delivered to the brain,” he explains. And he adds: “In addition, it is an intervention that seems safe and reversible, it is exciting.”

