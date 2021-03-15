Many regions of the world are experiencing waves drought Unprecedented due to various factors among the most prominent of which is climate change.

But it is strange that these waves hit even some areas that do not suffer from desertification and lack of rain.

And a recent international study, using a new technology, revealed that the summer droughts that Europe has witnessed since 2015 were more severe than ever before in about 2,100 years.

In the study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the scientists used a specific method to analyze tree rings, and in this way they created a huge data set depicting the hydrological climatic conditions in central Europe from the Roman era to the present. According to the researchers, this exceptional dry period is due to human-induced climate change.

Europe experienced severe heat waves and droughts in the summer seasons in 2003, 2015 and 2018. The scientists wrote that the consequences not only affected agriculture and forestry, but also caused an increase in the number of deaths due to heat.

Another study, the results of which were published in the journal “The Lancet”, had found that about 20,200 deaths among people over the age of 65 years were related to heat in Germany alone in 2018.

“We are all aware of the exceptionally hot and dry summers that we have experienced in recent years … But we needed a careful reconstruction of historical conditions to see how these could compare,” says Olaf Bunting, of the University of Cambridge, who is the lead author of the recent study. Extreme recent circumstances in previous years ».

For this, Bontgen and colleagues recorded more than 27,000 tree ring measurement data from 147 oak trees, covering a period of 2,100 years (75 BC to 2018).

The specimens are from archaeological remains and historical building materials, as well as live trees from the Czech Republic and parts of southeastern German state of Bavaria.

Then the researchers extracted and analyzed the stable isotopes of carbon and oxygen from each ring of the trees. While normal measurements of tree rings are limited to ring width and wood density, the stable isotopes examined here reflect the physical conditions and tree interactions with them.

According to the study, tree ring isotope data showed on the one hand that there was a very wet summer in Europe during the years 200, 720 and 1100 AD, but also a very dry summer, during the years 40, 590, 950 and 1510 AD.

In general, the continent has become progressively drier over the past two thousand years. Samples from 2015 to 2018 also revealed that drought conditions in past summers were much more severe than they were 2,100 years ago.

“After centuries of slow and massive decline, we have witnessed a drastic collapse, which is particularly worrying for the agricultural and forestry economies … The unprecedented death of forests in large parts of Central Europe confirms our findings,” said expert co-author of the study Merrick Trenca.

The researchers attribute the remarkable increase in the exceptionally dry summers to human-induced global warming and the associated changes.