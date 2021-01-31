The Stroke Center at Tawam Hospital, one of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) facilities, added the latest minimally invasive neuro-ray technology to treat acute ischemic stroke. Many patients underwent the procedure, which is mechanical thrombolectomy, and were treated successfully.

Mechanical thrombus ablation is one of the treatment options for acute ischemic stroke, which is a stroke that occurs when a blockage occurs in the blood vessels that carry blood to the brain due to a blood clot. A device called a “stent retriever” is inserted to trap the clot and withdraw it through the catheter.

Dr. Jamal Al-Qotaish, Consultant Interventional Radiology and Head of Clinical Imaging, said: For acute ischemic stroke cases, the success rate of mechanical thrombectomy is 80%, while the success rate of using blood-thinning medications only reaches 40%, pointing to the adoption of this technique. Recently as an effective treatment preferred for certain conditions.

He pointed out that this procedure is more effective when it is used early, preferably during the first six hours, but it can be provided up to 24 hours from the start of the stroke in some cases.

For his part, Dr. Rosika, head of the Department of Neurology at Tawam Hospital, said that Tawam Hospital takes care of about 1,000 patients who suffer acute stroke every year, and we are committed to providing the best care to everyone who comes to us.