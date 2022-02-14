Streaming service Amazon Prime has released a new teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The video is available on the YouTube channel of the service from February 14.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series will take place in Middle-earth several thousand years before Frodo Baggins travels to the crater of the volcano with the ring.

Events in the show unfold after the defeat of Morgoth. Elven queen Galadriel, played by Morveth Clarke, takes command of the armies of the North and hunts down Morgoth’s apprentice Sauron.

The show will feature early versions of characters and locations familiar to fans of Peter Jackson’s trilogy based on the books by John R.R. Tolkien, writes “Moscow 24”. So, for example, viewers will see the gnome city-state of Khazad-dum in its heyday. Isildur will also appear in the series, cutting off Sauron’s finger and leaving the Ring of Omnipotence for himself. His descendant and heir is Aragorn, played in Jackson’s films by Viggo Mortensen.

The project was produced by John D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The first two episodes of the series were directed by Juan Antonio Bayona. A total of eight episodes are planned, the channel clarifies. “360”. As the site notes kp.ruthe project budget can reach $1 billion.

Fans of the universe willingly comment on what they saw. So, viewers in different languages ​​quote the same phrase of the writer Tolkien about the nature of evil, writes life.ru.

“Evil cannot create anything new, it can only corrupt and destroy what good forces have invented or created.” – John R. R. Tolkien.

The premiere of the show is scheduled for September 2, 2022, writes “Federal News Agency”.

Earlier in February, the Network presented the first footage from the set of the Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. In January of this year, Amazon presented the first teaser of the series.