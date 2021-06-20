Actor Henry Cavill has unveiled a new teaser for the second season of the fantasy series The Witcher. The video appeared on his page in Instagram…

Details of the next season of the project will be revealed on July 9 at WitcherCon – a joint festival of Netflix and developers from CD Projekt.

In September 2020, it became known that due to the changes in the shooting schedule for The Witcher caused by the coronavirus pandemic, one of the key actors for the second season, the Dane Thue Jersted Rasmussen, refused to participate.

The Witcher is considered one of the most popular series produced by Netflix. It is based on the fantasy saga of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The main roles in the project are played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allen and Anya Chalotra.