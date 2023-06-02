Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah, and Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, inaugurated the project “Coding Penal and Correctional Institutions…from Traditional to Virtual” according to a highly intelligent system.

This project is based on several implicit projects that will continue until 2040, including smart design of prisons with smart infrastructure, rehabilitation of inmates using artificial intelligence technologies, reformulation of motives and behavioral models, innovative laboratories for inmates through metaverse technologies, virtual prisons, and neurotherapy.

This came on the sidelines of a ceremony honoring the winners of the “Readiness for the Future” award in its first session, organized by the Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Academy of Police Sciences, in the presence of general managers and a number of officials at the federal and local levels, and representatives of universities, research institutes and houses of expertise locally and internationally. His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, said that the Sharjah Police General Command is keen to read the new reality and its variables that require security institutions to respond to this reality, through scientific strategies and studied methodologies.