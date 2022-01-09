The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed a new sign that most of us at least probably aren’t familiar with, according to healthy.walla.

In addition to loss of smell and taste or night sweats when it comes to omicron, a new study revealed another symptom that includes bluish-gray discoloration of lips, skin and nails.

The study also interpreted the color change as an indication that a person is sick with corona and should seek immediate medical care.

It revealed other signs, such as lack of oxygen in the blood or poor circulation, which can accompany this condition with serious problems, including asthma, pneumonia and heart disease. according to Arabic

These symptoms come in addition to the well-known symptoms such as sneezing, headache, runny nose, loss of sense of smell and taste, coughing, and fever. and sore throat.

It is noteworthy that vaccinations reduced the infection of many people, and if an infection occurred, it led to a milder disease and less symptoms.

And the World Health Organization announced that about 9.5 million new cases of Covid 19 were recorded last week, which is a record number, an increase of 71% over the previous week.