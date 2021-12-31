Scientists were able to discover a new symptom that may indicate an early infection with the Omicron Corona virus, which appears on the skin.

According to the newspaper, “The Daily Star”, many infected people in Britain have registered through a phone application that monitors symptoms of infection with the Omicron mutant that they have developed a rash.

The ZOE Covid app asks hundreds of thousands of people to log their symptoms of the virus – a rash has been monitored and categorized as the ‘key’ to finding out if a person has the OMICRON mutation.

The monitor app will record two different types of rashes:

The first, and most common, is a hives-like rash that looks like raised bumps and can be very itchy. It is believed that the rash begins to appear on the palms of the hands or the soles of the feet.

The second rash is a “spinal” rash and appears all over the body, most commonly on the elbows, knees, and the backs of the hands and feet.

According to the analytical study of the ZOE application, the other five symptoms that were monitored and associated with infection with the Omicron mutant are a runny nose, headache, mild or severe fatigue, sneezing and sore throat, in contrast to the symptoms that were monitored in people with previous corona mutant such as coughing, fever, loss of smell and taste.

With omicron cases on the rise, Professor Tim Spector, who is overseeing the analysis via the ZOE app, warned that omicron numbers paint a “worrying picture”.

He pointed out that the number of registered new infections that showed symptoms during the past week constitutes the largest jump in the number of cases that have been recorded since the start of the analytical study through the ZOE Covid application.

He added: “While the numbers paint a worrying picture, the good news, through our preliminary data based on about 2,500 probable cases reported via the ZOE app, confirms that the symptoms of omicron infection are less severe than that of the delta mutant.”

Professor Spector called for avoiding public gatherings and making sure that those who come into contact with them are not infected with colds, in addition to being careful to take vaccinations.

“We need to urgently change the messaging to the public to save lives because half of the people with cold-like symptoms are infected with the coronavirus,” he added.