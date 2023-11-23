A new tactical sign has appeared on Russian Armed Forces vehicles in the special operation zone.

A new tactical sign was noticed on Russian military equipment in the special military operation (SVO) zone. The symbol was applied to an armored infantry vehicle (IFV) mounted on the Yenisei armored train.

The BMP shows white inverted triangles inscribed within other equilateral triangles. Previously, armored vehicles with such symbols had never been seen by journalists. Judging by the footage, the same armored personnel carrier previously had other tactical insignia – white circles used by the Brave group of troops.

They tried to explain the meaning of the new symbol

Presumably, the triangles appeared on the armored train between April and August. Outwardly, these identification marks resemble the tactical symbols used on the Pskov landing equipment – they have similar inverted triangles, but with Roman numerals inscribed in them.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

Military expert Yuri Knutov shared with Lenta.ru his assumptions about the possible meaning of the new symbol. According to him, usually such signs indicate the affiliation of a military unit, but it is difficult to draw any precise conclusions from these triangles.

The Ministry of Defense explained the meaning of tactical signs of the Russian Armed Forces

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense previously disclosed the meanings of the letters Z and V, which are used on Russian military equipment. The Latin letter Z means “For Victory,” and the letter V stands for “Strength in Truth” and “The Task Will Be Accomplished.”

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

Later, the defense department clarified that the letters Z and V do not carry a special load and are not official military symbols.

At the same time, Moscow City Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Evgeny Stupin expressed hope that the clarification from the Ministry of Defense would help avoid unjustified prosecution “when expressing one’s attitude towards the letters of foreign alphabets.”