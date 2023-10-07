Genoa – A swimming pool dedicated to water polo could soon be born in the city’s Levante. The area chosen for the realization of the project is that of the Quinto shooting range. Rumors about the location of the plant in Nervi have been going on for a long time: first the marina, then the Campostano area. The neighborhood designated by the Italian Swimming Federation and the Municipality, however, would not be Nervi but Quinto.

After the virtuous examples of the Recco and Bogliasco water polo teams, here is another great Serie A reality ready to invest in the area. The president of the Sporting Club Quinto, Giorgio Giorgi, comes out: «For us the swimming pool is a key element, plant engineering is essential to continue ensuring that our nursery grows and can compete at high levels and is also an element of sociality and health for the population that cannot be overlooked. The recent pandemic has demonstrated once again how community sports practice is one of the foundations of social coexistence. For too long the eastern part of Genoa has lacked a public swimming pool for citizens that is suitable for water polo. For our part – continues Giorgi – we support the efforts of the Municipality and the Italian Swimming Federation to create this structure in Quinto in an area, that of shooting, which is suitable and already urbanized. The collection of signatures, which started recently, goes precisely in this direction and serves to share the need with the population, who would be the first to enjoy its presence, because it will be a facility with the most public management possible”. The project, according to rumors, involves a system with a covered pool measuring 33 by 25 metres. The pool will be covered and the large stands will allow spectators to watch all the A1 series matches of the Italian water polo championship. —

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED