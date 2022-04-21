The report, issued by New Mexico state authorities, on Wednesday, blamed the producers of the movie “Rust” for security failures on the set that led to Hutchins’ killing by Alec Baldwin.

The Environment Agency of New Mexico, in the southwestern United States, conducted its own investigation into a civil file related to hygiene and safety rules at the filming location.

The authority noted that the producers of “Rust” showed “a clear disregard for the risks associated with firearms through the systematic failure to implement their safety protocols.”

The report pointed out that those in charge of the work did not do enough “to ensure that the Department of Lethal Weapons is given the time and attention necessary to preserve the safety of the work teams.”

New Mexico imposed on the producers a civil fine of 136 thousand and 793 dollars, with the writing of an arrest report against the background of committing a deliberate error.

The New Mexico Environment Agency said in a statement that this fine is the highest that can be imposed under state laws.

Rust Movie Productions spokesman Stephen Friedman said in a statement that the producers intend to appeal the report.

A criminal investigation unrelated to this decision is continuing, and the Hutchins family has filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the film’s producers, as well as other civil lawsuits.

The incident dates back to a Santa farm in the capital of New Mexico, where the film’s co-producer, Baldwin, was experimenting with a pistol during training for a scene, but a live bullet was fired from the weapon that Baldwin thought was unloaded, fatally wounding the cinematographer.

According to Baldwin, officials on the set were told that the gun he used did not contain live ammunition, and that the victim Hutchins asked him to aim at her, and that he did not pull the trigger when the fatal shot was fired.