In Russia, by April 15, an increase in the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection per day is predicted. Such calculations leads laboratory Sberindeks.

According to analysts, 15 thousand new cases of COVID-19 will be registered in the middle of the month. A similar surge was previously recorded in mid-October 2020 and February 2021.

The forecast is based on an epidemiological simulator using the SEIR mathematical model, which helps to describe the dynamics of the spread of the disease.

On April 2, in Russia, the number of people infected with coronavirus increased by 8,792 per day. The total number of those infected reached 4,563,056. In addition, over the past 24 hours, 400 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 99,633 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

On March 30, Deputy Minister of Health of Russia Tatyana Semenova announced that the incidence rates of coronavirus suggest the third wave of the epidemic. However, later, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, called it premature to talk about a third wave. According to him, the rate of spread of coronavirus infection is decreasing every day.

Earlier, the virologist, professor at the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Alexei Agranovsky, said that the third wave of coronavirus in Russia, most likely, will not be. He admitted that the rise is possible, but it will not be catastrophic.