A new Subnautica game is in “early development”.

With so little to go on right now it’s unclear if this is a full sequel, a spin-off, or something different altogether, but a recent job advertisement from development studio Unknown Worlds hinted that the studio was seeking a narrative designer to “shape the next game in the Subnautica universe”.

“We’re seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe!” developer Unknown Worlds tweeted earlier this week. “Come and join our fully remote studio and let’s make great games together.”

Though not certain, of course, it seems as though this is a different project to what Unknown Worlds codenamed ‘Project M’, which was described as a “wholly unique turn-based strategy game set in a sci-fi world”.

We do, however, get a clue that we’re unlikely to see the new Subnautica installation release any time soon; the job advert itself says its an opportunity “to join the team early in development and help establish the narrative direction for a beloved franchise.”

ICYMI, Unknown Worlds became the sixth studio under the Krafton banner when it was acquired by the company last year. It joined the likes of Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, Dreamotion and, of course, PUBG Studios.

Krafton recently announced its decision to enter into the controversial NFT market in order to keep expanding its business. This particular project will be aimed at building an “NFT metaverse platform” alongside Naver Z.