Six months after contracting the coronavirus, as many as 1.6 million people in the United States are still unable to smell, or have experienced a change in their ability to smell.

The exact cause of the sensory loss associated with infection with the Corona virus is not yet known, but scientists believe that it is caused by damage to infected cells in a part of the nose called the olfactory epithelium. These olfactory neurons help a person smell.

“How the infection transmits to anosmia is still unclear,” said Justin Turner, assistant professor of otolaryngology at Vanderbilt University.

He said: “Early data suggests that the supporting cells of the olfactory epithelium are the cells that are most often infected with the virus, and it is assumed that this leads to the death of the neurons themselves .. But we don’t really know why and when this happens, and why it appears to occur more clearly in certain individuals. “.

According to the study, the genetic locus that affects the sensitivity of the nose to corona is linked to two genes specialized in the sense of smell.

This genetic risk factor increases the likelihood of a person infected with the Corona virus experiencing a loss of smell or taste by 11%, which means that a genetic characteristic of each person determines whether or not he has anorexia.

In the study, among a group of 69,841 people infected with corona, 68 percent of them reported loss of smell or taste as one of the symptoms.

After comparing the genetic differences between those who lost their sense of smell and those who reported not, the study team found a region of the genome associated with this split located near two genes inside the nose, which are responsible for smell and play a role in smell metabolism.