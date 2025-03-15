One of the great mysteries of science is to know the details of how life originated on planet Earth. Now, a study conducted by researchers from the Stanford University, In the United States, he says he has found the key.

According to research, the first molecules necessary for life on Earth could have been created when small flashes of ‘Micro -Re Among drops of water caused the necessary chemical reactions, as collected New Scientist.

“This is a new way of thinking about how the basic components of life formed,” says the professor Richard ZareDirector of the study.

Until now, there has been a vacuum in the knowledge of science about the origin of life, specifically on how Simple gases reacted to create molecules Organic with carbon and nitrogen united with each other, such as proteins and enzymes, on which life depends as we know it.

“If we observe the gases that were believed to exist in the primitive earth, they do not contain carbon-nitrogen bonds,” says Ze. “They are gases such as methane, water, ammonia and nitrogen“He adds.

In the study, Ze and his team sprayed water drops in a mixture of methane, carbon dioxide, ammonia and gaseous nitrogen, and showed that this phenomenon can lead to the formation of organic molecules with organic molecules with Carbon -itrogen bondswithout the need for an external electricity source.

Theory of micro -Relolampagos. Science Advances

Drops in pulverized water produce small electric charges, explains Professor Ze. “Smaller drops have a negative loadthe largest have a positive charge, “he explains.

This is due to the call Lenard effectin which water drops, like those of a waterfall, collide and break, generating an electric charge.

However, what the researchers discovered using high -speed cameras was that when opposed load drops approach enough, Small electricity flashes jump among themwhat Zee calls ‘micro -refogue’.

It is very similar to how static electricity is generated or how rays are formed and discharged. “When water drops approach nanometers from each other, An electric field is generated that causes rupture, “he explains.

The flashes of the micro-campaign transported enough energy (about 12 electronvolts) to make gas molecules lose an electron and react to each other, generating organic molecules with carbon-nitrogen bonds, including Hydrogen cyanide, The amino acid glycine and uracil, one of the components of RNA.

This study implies that small sparks produced by the breakage of the waves or waterfalls would have been enough to provide the chemicals necessary for life to begin on this planetSustains Professor Ze.