According to a new article in JAMA Psychiatry, people with depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and anxiety all share an inflammatory gut microbial problem.

The study revealed strange links between the gut and the brain, and between depression and certain types of gut bacteria.

In the study, a team of researchers in Britain looked at 59 cases to track the diversity of gut bacteria in adults with a variety of different mental disorders, including depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. .

The study eventually found that there are microbial signatures that are common to a number of different psychiatric conditions.

In particular, those suffering from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia showed increased levels of a bacterium called aegretella, which has previously been linked to gastrointestinal inflammation.

These four psychological conditions were also associated with lower levels of anti-inflammatory bacteria.