Campaign of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography against plastic in the Mediterranean, a few years ago. / THE TRUTH

EP MADRID. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 02:10



A model to track the routes and fate of land-based plastic waste in the Mediterranean Sea reveals that around 3,760 tonnes currently float in its waters. Developed by researchers at the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (Greece), the model tracked the routes and final destination of plastic waste in the Mediterranean Sea. It carried out a simulation during the period from 2010 to 2017, tracking plastics from terrestrial sources such as rivers and coastal cities, in such a way that the study revealed that the total annual load of plastics in the Mediterranean is approximately 17,600 tons, of which 3,760 float currently in the Mediterranean. 84% ends up on the beaches and the remaining 16% ends up in the water column or at the bottom of the sea.

“Experimental data on various processes that affect the fate of plastics, such as sinking, ingestion by marine organisms and fragmentation into smaller pieces, are still quite limited,” said lead author Dr.

Kostas Tsiaras. The model has been featured in the magazine ‘Frontiers in Marine Science’,

‘Microplastics are less abundant on the sea surface, because they sink faster by adhering to heavier marine organisms (biofouling) and accumulate deeper in the water column and the seabed. On the other hand, macroplastics, such as bags and Styrofoam, can float for longer periods of time and travel long distances from their sources, ”said Tsiaras. The origins of microplastics (such as sewage treatment plants) were found mainly near metropolitan cities and densely populated areas along the coasts of France, Spain and Italy.

From Cabo de Palos to Santa Pola



The campaigns carried out by Anse have identified marine litter between Cabo de Palos and Santa Pola, to a greater extent in the coastal areas with the greatest influence from the mouth of the Segura River. Most of the ‘garbage’ detected is plastic, objects that are abandoned many kilometers away, until they finally reach the sea. The IOE and the UPCT also campaign against microplastics.