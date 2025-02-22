Eating fruits and vegetables is essential to maintain a balanced diet and contribute to the body some beneficial health. Numerous research on the relationship between fruits and improvement in some known and common diseases has been carried out, which once again demonstrates the need to eat these foods.

Recently, it has been published in the magazine ‘Foods’ a study conducted by the Western New England University (WNE) of the United States. This shows the relationship between grape consumption and muscle healthensuring that a great intake of these significantly influences the muscles of the body of men and women.

The results of this work suggest that a diet that includes this fruit is Able to modify genetic expression in muscleoffering a new nutritional strategy with which to maintain appropriate mass and muscle functions. In addition, grapes also affect elements cardiac, kidney and eye among many others.

The study concludes with the direct relationship between the consumption of grapes with the increased lean muscle mass and a decrease of those genes linked to the degeneration of the muscles. This fact is the representation of a improvement of functions of this part of the body.

The research carried out by the American university suggests that the usual intake of this food is a complementary option to maintain muscle mass, such as exercise or diets and helps stop the muscular deterioration suffered by elderly people. This is due to its phytochemical properties, capable of preventing diseases with nutrigenomic mechanisms.

Although the study threw different samples in men and womenin both they coincided to a single phenotype when the grape diet was provided. Experts continue to work on this type of research to find those foods capable of improving and preventing diseases In humans.