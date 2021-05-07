Do you think that in India, one of the ten poorest countries in Asia, all those who die from covid-19 do so in a hospital and become part of the statistics? No, the Institute for the Evaluation of Health Metrics at the University of Washington (IHME) doesn’t think so either. And that is one of the reasons why, since Thursday, they have decided not to rely on government data to assess the pandemic.

After carefully studying the numbers offered by the world’s executives in the last year, week by week, the prestigious institution has reached the controversial conclusion that the real number of deaths is much higher. In some countries such as Ecuador, Peru and the Russian Federation they estimate that the real figure is “many multiples higher” than the official one. In total, the cost of lives from the pandemic could be, according to his calculations, more than double what is believed. That is, 6.9 million people would have died instead of the 3.24 million reported. In the United States alone, the estimate would be 57% higher than the official figures.

No questions asked



Early in the pandemic, even the most developed countries that were overwhelmed chose to care for the living and bury the dead without asking questions. As Donald Trump observed at the time, the more tests were done, the more the statistics rose, something that was not in the interest of all governments. Nor did the necessary means exist to massively extend diagnostic tests. Those who reported symptoms without gasping for breath were told to isolate themselves at home. The emergency services removed undiagnosed corpses from homes every day, which months later were still piled up in refrigerated trucks.

Only 56 of the 198 countries in the world have reported weekly or monthly all-cause mortality statistics for 2020 and previous years, so in Africa, where the effect of the pandemic is considered to have been relatively low, the IHME believes that the true impact has simply not been accounted for.