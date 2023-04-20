Of Laura Cuppini

For people with severe Covid that required hospitalization, the odds of having a diagnosis of diabetes, compared to those who had not been infected, are, according to the authors, more than double

Who is infected with SARS-CoV-2 has an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Confirmation comes from a Canadian study Published on Jama Network Open

. Analyzing 630 thousand people, the risk of diabetes was significantly higher among individuals recovered from Covid (3-5%).

According to the authors, people infected with the coronavirus are more likely to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within a year of being infected. compared to those who have not been exposed to the virus. Furthermore, men are more at risk than women. For people with severe Covid that required hospitalization, the odds of having a diagnosis of diabetes, compared to those who had not been infected, are, according to the study, more than double. People admitted to intensive care are more than three times more likely to develop diabetes. The findings add to a growing body of evidence on the long-term effects of Covid. See also Covid, Ricciardi: "Stopping indoor masks in the US is not a smart move"

The study used a large data set from British Columbia to compare diabetes diagnoses among more than 125,000 who tested positive for Covid in 2020 and 2021 with those of more than 500,000 people who were not infected during the same period. Several studies have looked at the link between Covid and diabetes, and most of them reported an increase in diagnoses following infection, as well as a higher risk of getting diabetes after infection, as well as a higher risk for men and for people with severe disease. However, the results do not prove that the infection causes diabetes. According to experts, it is possible that patients recovering from Covid were more likely to receive a diagnosis of diabetes simply because they received more regular care.

However, there are plausible biological explanations for a link between the two conditions, said Pamela Davis, a professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, who wrote a commentary accompanying the study. It’s reasonable to ask: Is this an actual increase, or is it something that hastened the diabetes that was happening in people anyway, but happened sooner? Davis said. The coronavirus infects the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas and causes cell death. These cells are littered with ACE2 receptors that the virus uses as an entry point. Stress also plays a role in the development of diabetes, and the inflammatory response that accompanies Covid has been linked to the destruction of beta cells. People with severe Covid can also produce antibodies that attack the patient’s own body. See also Beta-thalassemia, with new molecule 50% patients halves blood needs